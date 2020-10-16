Young monk seal found shot to death along Kauai’s shoreline, information wanted

Looking a little green from algae accumulation, RL52 takes a snooze on some rocks. (Courtesy of NOAA Fisheries)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on the death of a juvenile monk seal.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officials said that the seal, known as RL52, was found shot to death along the coastline of Anahola Beach Park in Kauai on Sept. 10.

Killing an animal intentionally is considered a federal crime. If you have any information, call NOAA at (800)-893-1964.

