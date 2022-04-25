HONOLULU (KHON2) — A juvenile monk seal who ate a hook has recovered, and he was released back into the ocean.

Hawaiian monk seal RL72 was released on Monday, April 21.

He was first seen on Maui’s Kapalua Oneloa Beach on Wednesday, March 30.

NOAA said he had about three to four feet of monofilament line trailing from his mouth which means he might have eaten a hook.

NOAA crews, State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, The Marine Mammal Center, and the U.S. Coast Guard got the monk seal to The Marine Mammal Center’s Hawaiian monk seal hospital Ke Kai Ola on the Big Island.

The hook was surgically removed.

If you see any seals, call the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline: (888) 256-9840.