Young Brothers suspend some shipments, due to staffing issues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The rise of COVID cases is also impacting one of the biggest shipping companies in the state.

In a letter to customers on Jan. 5, Young Brothers said it’s adjusting some shipments due to staffing issues. The company is suspending the acceptance of outgoing cargo including loose cargo, automobiles and livestock in Kahului on Thursday and Friday.

In Honolulu, the company said it will only accept dry and refrigerated straight load containers destined for Kahului for the remainder of the week. It says affected customers are being notified.