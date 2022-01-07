Young Brothers reduces cargo services between Honolulu and Kahului temporarily due to COVID-related staffing shortage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Young Brothers reported there will be no delays to any scheduled sailings to and from Maui next week.

The company said there is a reduced delivery from Honolulu to Kahului temporarily through next week because of a COVID-related staffing shortage.

Young Brothers is only doing straight-load containers for now. However as the week goes on, other types of cargo will be shipped.

Young Brothers plans to restore all cargo services between Honolulu and Kahului by next week Thursday.

Customers that are impacted will be notified by Young Brothers.

Young Brothers continues to monitor staffing levels closely and update customers through email notices.