Young boy rescued from canal in Waipahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — UPDATE 1/25 6:53 p.m.: Though EMS initially stated that the second boy was found at home, it was later clarified by HFD spokesperson Carl Otsuka that the boy was also in the stream initially, but pulled himself out and went home where Honolulu firefighters located him. The boy did not appear to suffer from any serious injuries.

5:28 p.m.: According to EMS, a joint search for the second missing boy revealed that he was not in the water, but at home.

First responders rushed to the rescue of two boys who were swept into a raging canal in Waipahu.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Leonui Street.

According to EMS, a 10-year-old boy was rescued through a joint effort from the Honolulu Police and Honolulu Fire Departments.

The boy was reported to be in stable condition with minor scrapes on his body.