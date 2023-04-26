Big Island businesses seeing an uptick in visitors eager to see the Mauna Loa eruption (photo courtesy Kailani Tours Hawaii)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Volcanoes National Park announced that they are going cashless starting May 26, ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

Entrance fees and passes will need to be paid for with credit or debit cards.

“Moving to a cashless system allows parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improving accountability and reducing risk,” said HNVP in a news release.

Entrance fees are used to improve roads, trails and the visitor experience.

Digital site passes will continue to be accepted for entry. Passes can be purchased on this HVNP website. The pass must be purchased prior to arrival at the park and can be purchased up to six months in advance. Due to limited connectivity, the park recommends visitors either download the pass to mobile devices or have a printed copy.

More information about the parks can be found on the HVNP website.