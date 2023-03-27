HONOLULU (KHON2) — You might have noticed an increase in electric bikes on the roads lately, and that trend is expected to continue here in the islands. With the availability of traditional bicycles, rideshare options like Biki, and now e-bikes, people in Hawaii have a variety of options to get around.

According to the Hawaii Bicycling League, e-bike registrations tripled in 2022, reaching 4,900.

Malia K. Harunaga, HBL director of adult education, said, “This year 2023, we’re on track for surpassing them by a long shot. I believe right now there’s 5,300 e-bike registrations that have gone out so far.”

This surge in e-bike usage can be attributed to new incentives, such as the rebate offered by Hawaii’s Transportation Department, which covers 20% of retail or up to $500 on e-bike purchases.

United States Senator Brian Schatz has introduced a bill in Washington that proposes a tax credit of up to $1,500 or 30% off an e-bike purchase.

“Transitioning to a clean energy economy includes changing the way we get around. That means transit, rail, and electric buses, cars, and bikes,” Schatz said. “Our bill will make it more affordable for working people to buy an e-bike and help get cars off the road.”

Harunaga supports these incentives and stated:

“Rebates for e-bikes are definitely a great way to get more people out there riding. Bikes are a great way to make it more accessible for people that maybe had some kind of either physical or geographical limitation, and this really would break down those barriers.”

Currently, only Class 1 e-bikes are allowed in Hawaii, and the DOT rebate applies to bikes with a maximum speed of 28 miles per hour.

Harunaga reminds drivers that drivers might be sharing the road more often as e-bikes can keep up with traffic.

Harunaga explained:

“The law does state that if you are keeping up with the same speed of traffic at the time and you’re riding a bicycle, you don’t have to be in a bike lane. So maybe it does give the opportunity for those that are going at a faster speed, faster than those that are kind of pedaling along in bike lanes or protected bike lanes, to actually take advantage of riding on the road.”

The HBL offers additional information, workshops on safety tips, rules of the road, and proper charging for e-bikes. For more information, click here.