HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you haven’t filed your income taxes yet you’ve got about a week to do it.

Federal taxes are due on April 18th and state taxes April 20th.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Hawaii Department of Taxation suggests filing electronically and requesting direct deposit to get your refund faster. If you can’t file by April 20th, and are due a refund, the tax department will give you an automatic six month extension to file.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

But, if you owe money, failure to pay by the due date will likely result in penalties and interest.