You can now rent out your backyard swimming pool by the hour

KAILUA (KHON2) — You have probably heard of people renting out their houses, but what about people renting out their backyard swimming pools?

Kyle Boals lives in Kailua and said when he heard about this popular trend, he wanted in.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“There was a Wall Street Journal article that was shared with me about renting the pool, and since we already rent our vehicles out, we thought why not,” said Boals.

Homeowners register their pools on the app Swimply where people can request to rent it out for an hour or two, even more.

Sonny Mayugba, the VP of growth for Swimply, said the homeowners must apply and get approved to be on the app to make sure they have all the safety measures in place.

“Swimply is an online marketplace where homeowners can list their underutilized backyard pools, put them on the platform, and create an hourly price and rent their backyard pool out by the hour to local community,” said Mayugba.

Mayugba said their company grew substantially during the pandemic with about a handful of people using the app in Hawaii.

“You know, 2020 grew 4,000% over 2019. [The year] 2020 was a break outyear because of the stay-at-home order,” said Mayugba.

Mayugba said you can safely swim in a backyard with your household, and he is hoping for more people in Hawaii to soon register their pools.

“You have the ‘nice, private, quiet setting away from the crowds’ is how I am marketing it,” said Boals. “You can get away from the busy streets and hotels of Waikiki.”

Boals said people like to have options and may prefer the privacy of a backyard pool. He said offering up this backyard pool is something new he was willing to try.