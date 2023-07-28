HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 137-year-old banners, that were flown as part of the procession for King Kalākaua’s 50th birthday jubilee, are being restored.

The hope? It’s to preserve a precious part of Hawaiian history. These special banners date back to 1886.

“These banners are physical representations of an important historical event — Mōʻī Kalākaua’s 50th Birthday Jubilee,” said Dr. Adam Jansen of the Hawaiʻi State Archives. “Restoration of these amazing artifacts will ensure that they are available for future generations to connect with and honor both the past and the visionary individuals who shaped our history.”

They were made specifically for the King’s jubilee and were associated with Queen Liliʻuokalani’s Women’s Educational Society and Queen Kapiʻolani’s hula halau.

“As we recently witnessed the long-awaited return of Queen Lili‘uokalani’s royal standard to our shores after being overseas for 129 years, we are reminded of the enduring spirit of our ali‘i and the importance of preserving our royal history,” said Kūhiō Lewis, chief executive officer of Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

The banners will be hand-carried to an archivist overseas who will make the repairs by hand.

“These banners are tied to the legacy of several of our ali‘i,” added Lewis. “Through restoration, we pay homage to their visionary leadership on behalf of the Hawaiian people and will be able to preserve these treasures for generations to come.”

A photo shows King David Kalākaua’s 50th birthday jubilee banners on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

The public is being invited to support the restoration effort which has been made possible through CNHA’s Hawaiian Way Fund.