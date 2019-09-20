“You are what you believe,” Fynest China opens up about rise on Instagram

HONOLULU (KHON2) — He goes by the name Fynest China, and his real name? That’s a secret.

This local up and coming Instagram star has gotten hundreds and thousands of views and followers on Instagram in just one year.

(@fynestchina)

And he’s already gotten a tour in the Philippines, which will be from Oct. 21-27 2019 in Manila, Pampanga, Quezon City, and more.

Joining KHON2 on KHII, Fynest China talks about what it was like migrating to America, how he got started on social media, and what kind of advice he has for people who want to follow the same path.