HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Jeffrey Epstein’s court papers being unsealed and making all the headlines, it’s an appropriate time to observe National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Observed each Jan. 11, it’s a day that’s dedicated to raising awareness about the grave issue of human trafficking.

Human trafficking is one of the ways we practice slavery in our modern world. A person is kidnapped or coerced, then used against their will for sexual exploitation so that someone else or a group of someone elses’ can make a profit off their slavery.

Hence, the observance of this day aims to educate the public about the signs of human trafficking, how to report it and the importance of combatting this global issue. ‘

But equally important, it is a day to learn how to support and remember the victims of human trafficking and to emphasize the need for more effective laws and education to prevent and end this inhumane practice.

In Hawaiʻi, between 2014 and 2020, the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center reported 19 arrests statewide for sex trafficking or promoting prostitution in the first degree. However, only one of these arrests resulted in a conviction on the original charges​.

There are different reasons why only a single person was held accountable for practicing slavery in a country where slavery is illegal*. From lack of resources dedicated to obtaining evidence to laws that protect slavers and bias against those who are trafficked.

Unfortunately, one of the greatest hurdles to holding slavers to account is the lack of witnesses willing to testify. Beaten, raped and sold for money, many who fall victim to sexual slavery are too afraid to come forward and even more afraid to name those who have abused and exploited them. And with few laws to protect those who are sold into slavery, there are few legal protections and little to no resources to help them.

According to the Human Trafficking Institute, in 2021, no new criminal human trafficking cases were filed in federal courts in Hawaiʻi. There were zero defendants convicted, and federal courts had not ordered a convicted Hawaiʻi trafficking defendant to pay restitution since 2005​.

Sadly, this statistic does not indicate that Hawaiʻi has a lack of sex slavery. It does, however, indicate that Hawaiʻi does not have an infrastructure built that allows this criminal activity to be penalized and that those who are sold into slavery have not recourse to protect or rescue themselves.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline reported that they received information of both sex and labor trafficking in Hawaiʻi. In 2018, there were 23 reports of sex trafficking and six of labor trafficking; and in the same year, there were 47 cases identified that involved 75 victims​.

The FBI has been active in rescuing victims of sex trafficking in Hawaiʻi. For example, in a recent operation, over 200 victims of sex trafficking were found nationwide, with several children recovered in Hawaiʻi.

This leads one to ask why so many slavers are able to prosper without intervention from our law enforcement agencies? Again, it comes down to negative bias against those in the sex industry.

The FBI provide steps you can take to report sex slavery and human trafficking:

Recognize the signs: Be aware of the indicators of human trafficking. These can include, but are not limited to, signs of physical abuse, fear or submissive behavior, poor living conditions, few or no personal possessions, lack of control over personal ID or bank accounts, and not being in control of their own money. Gather information (If Safe): If it’s safe to do so, try to gather as much information as possible, such as descriptions of people involved, vehicle details, locations, and the nature of the suspected trafficking activity. However, do not intervene directly, as this could endanger you and the potential victims. Contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline: In the United States, you can report suspected human trafficking by contacting the National Human Trafficking Hotline. This can be done via: Phone: 1-888-373-7888.

Text: Text “HELP” or “INFO” to 233733 (BeFree).

Online Chat: click here. Contact local law enforcement: If you believe there is immediate danger or it is an emergency situation, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency. Discretion and safety: Ensure your own safety and the safety of potential victims by exercising discretion when reporting. Avoid alerting the traffickers to your suspicions. Follow instructions: If you contact law enforcement or the National Hotline, follow their instructions. They are trained to handle such situations and can provide guidance on what to do next. Anonymous reporting: Remember that you can report anonymously if you are concerned about your safety. The National Human Trafficking Hotline allows for anonymous reporting. Support services and advocacy groups: Contacting local support services or advocacy groups for advice and assistance can also be helpful, particularly if you are supporting a victim of trafficking. Awareness and education: Increase your understanding of human trafficking and share this knowledge with others. Awareness is a key tool in the fight against human trafficking. Stay informed: Keep yourself informed about the outcomes of the report, if possible, and about human trafficking in general. This can help in recognizing and reporting future incidents.

Some advocates are campaigning to legalize sex work. This is a step in the right direction to provide legal and employment protections for people which will make it less likely that people will be sold into slavery without more resistance from communities.

So, on this National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, think about the ways we can improve our society and protect those who are most vulnerable to slavers.