Yoga classes offered within “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Growing up as a kid, I wasn’t a fan of people who did yoga.

I thought they were a bunch of posers if you asked me.

But I changed my mind because now I get to try.

Have you ever thought about doing yoga in an art exhibit?

Well, at the beginning of the month, “Beyond Van Gogh” here at Hawaii Convention Center opened up and since then, it’s been super popular where they have added new things to it.

One of those, yoga on the weekends.

To find out more about this, we’re here with the yoga instructor, Paula Colletti of Yoga Room Hawaii.

Where did this idea even come from, doing yoga in this art exhibit?

“So, about a week ago, the “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit reached out to me and my studio and they asked if we would be interested in teaching yoga classes within the exhibit,” says Paula Colletti, Owner and Studio Manager of Yoga Room Hawaii. “They tried it in a few other markets, they said it was a great success, a really wonderful, unique experience. So we said of course, we’d love to get involved.”

This is unique in many different ways.

You have the exhibit, the sounds it gives off, of course the expressions and the arts that it portrays and projects.

What’s the benefits then in taking that and adding to a yoga experience, a yoga class?

“Well, yoga in its own way is an art form,” says Colletti. “It’s very creative, expressive. Each instructor will create their own sequences for this exhibit and we think blending that with the art of Van Gogh is going to be just some magical experience that none of us ever had before.”

I have to thank you for teaching me.

This was the first time I ever did yoga and I got to say, it’s harder than I thought by a long shot.

But I would consider myself a beginner of a beginner.

That being said, is this for beginners or is this just for people of advanced experience?

“These classes will be open to all levels,” says Colletti. “If you’ve never stepped on a yoga mat before, you’re still welcomed to join. If you have been practicing every day for ten years, you’ll still find something great from this experience.”

Now this kicks off this weekend.

How long is this lasting for?

“We’re doing it for the next 10 weekends, Saturday and Sunday mornings at 8:30 am,” says Colletti.

Classes start this weekend, every weekend for the next 10 weeks through August into September.

There’s only 50 spots available per class so get your tickets before it’s too late.

The classes run from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 .am.

Unfortunately, you can’t be sticking around after yoga class because none must stay.

To purchase your tickets and for more information, click here.

For more information on Yoga Room Hawaii, click here.