Yoga class in a nursery? One Kaimuki plant shop offers yoga, Pilates and more

HONOLULU (KHON) — Plants, succulents and cacti can be found in a small plant nursery located in Kaimuki.

Zoe Zhang is the owner and founder of Plantoem, a nursery that sells plants for everyone and for every occasion.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“This one is a Marble Queen,” Zhang explained as she showed off her easy-to-take care of plants. “This is definitely an easy plant, and in the same family there is also a Golden Pothos, which are very easy going and people see them everywhere, and caring is very minimal.”

Zhang said they do a lot more than sell plants; recently she started offering classes in her beautiful nursery like yoga, Pilates and meditation.

“So, we are having two yoga classes coming up this month and two more next month,” said Zhang. “I might add even more!”

Zhang also said she first opened her shop a few months ago, taking a chance during the middle of the COVID pandemic.

So far, she said the amount of support she has received has been amazing, and she looks forward to adding and promoting more events.

“Usually I promote them the week before, and they usually fill up within a week and then the price range is about 30 to 45 dollars depending on the class type,” Zhang added.

Zhang said she is trying to spice things up this holiday season and offer Christmas-themed events at her nursery, along with asking her customers what they would like to participate in.

“This holiday season we try our best to offer a really wide range of activities for friends, families and kids,” said Zhang.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

If you want to stop on by Plantoem, they are located at 3457 Waialae Ave Unit 203, Honolulu, HI 96816. Their business hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.