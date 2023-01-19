HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the University of Hawaii at Manoa, a world-renowned cellist traveled on the famous voyaging canoe to bring music to Native Hawaiian practitioners and UH Manoa Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology researchers and students.

Here to explain is University of Hawaii Marine Mammal Research Program Director Lars Bejder and faculty researcher Aude Pacini.

The trip off the Big Island featured a musical performance and conversation about the uniqueness of whales in Hawaii and their connection to nature and music.

“Yo-Yo Ma’s team chose to work with HIMB because of our mutual interest and experience in making connections across art and science. We hope that these kinds of immersive cultural experiences can help foster our sense of stewardship of the Earth’s amazing resources, in Hawaiʻi and around the world,” said HIMB Director Eleanor Sterling.

UH’s Marine Mammal Research Program Director Lars Bejder and Faculty/Researcher Aude Pacini sailed onboard the Hokulea with their crew.

“We discussed how humans impact the world’s oceans and how we can raise awareness about the plight of the health of the oceans through music and whales—both of which allow us to draw in many people to convey important messages about how we need to protect the oceans,” said Bejder.

Once they reached their destination, Yo-Yo Ma performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Pacini had a hydrophone underwater and recorded the sounds from the hull of the Hokulea.

When the song was playing, kohola breached in the distance.