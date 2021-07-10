YMCA throws hiring parties as it looks to fill job openings for A+, fitness programs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The YMCA of Honolulu kicked off the weekend with an After Hours Hiring Party filled with fun and festivities. The party is the organizations latest effort to hire more than 200 employees for their A+ After School, Aquatics and Health and Fitness programs.

Party attendees will have the opportunity to “play” at the Y with free food, games, music and use of the Y’s heated pools, fitness areas and group exercise classes while learning about and applying for job opportunities.

On-the-spot interviews and contingency job offers along with a $50 new hire bonus will also be available at the Y’s After Hours Hiring Parties.

“With schools returning to in-person instruction, we now have 59 school sites across Oahu that we will be providing A+ After School programs at,” said Greg Waibel, President and CEO, YMCA of Honolulu. “It’s a great job for those looking for a fun, friendly and fast-paced work environment with flexible hours, and the opportunity to gain career-building experience while making a positive impact in our community. We have a variety of part-time and full-time job opportunities that are perfect for everyone from first-time job seekers to seasoned professionals.”

The YMCA After Hours Hiring Parties are scheduled for:

Sunday, July 11, 2 pm to 5 pm: Kaimuki-Waialae Y at 4835 Kilauea Ave, Honolulu

Friday, July 16, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm: Leeward Y at 94-440 Mokuola St, Waipahu

Friday, July 16, 7 pm – 9 pm: Nu’uanu Y at 1441 Pali Hwy, Honolulu

The Hiring Parities are free, but an RSVP is required and can be done by calling 678-4296 or clicking here.

For a complete list of all YMCA of Honolulu job opportunities, visit their website.