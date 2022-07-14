HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Nu’uanu and Windward YMCA is scheduled to host in-person and zoom interviews at its Instant Interviews & Hire nights on Wednesday, July 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

YMCA said it needs to hire more than 125 additional youth staff members to meet the childcare needs of working families at the 50-plus Department of Education A+ Afterschool sites they manage.

The President and CEO of YMCA in Honolulu said the program’s greatest need is site directors and group leaders for its A+ After School programs.

“It’s a great job for those looking for a fun, friendly and supportive work environment with flexible hours, and the opportunity to gain career-building experience while making a positive impact in our community with keiki. We have a variety of part-time and full-time job opportunities that are perfect for everyone from first-time job seekers to seasoned professionals,” said Waibel.

The nonprofit wants to attract and retain youth staff members by offering these incentives:

Up to $900 in school year job bonuses

$250 in Y Credit for New Hire Referrals and for Y Staff who refer new hires, $250

Paid Training and Convenient work locations throughout the Island

Flexible part-time and full-time schedules

Employee Benefits include free Y membership and up to 50% off Y Programs and Camp

According to YMCA, group leaders and site directors lead youth in a variety of activities including outdoor play, homework time, arts and crafts, sports and games.

YMCA said competitive pay and paid training is provided along with a free Y membership and discounts on Y programs such as childcare, camps and swim lessons.

“With an increase in our Y program registrations and new members joining our Y, we are also hiring additional membership and health and fitness team members, and swim instructors and lifeguards as we continue to expand our programs to meet demand,” added Waibel.

For more information, click here.