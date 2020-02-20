YMCA launches annual campaign to benefit Hawaii residents

With its Annual Campaign the YMCA of Honolulu raises a $1 million dollars each year through the generosity of thousands of donors, and gives it all away.

The funds support critical programs and activities that keep kids safe and thriving, people healthy and families strong regardless of their financial situation by providing financial assistance for:

1. After school Programs

2. Summer Camps

3. Swim Lessons

4. Teen Programs

5. And for folks like Fred Amina, YMCA memberships and access to specialized health programs to ensure everyone has the opportunity to become their best self.

More than 400 YMCA volunteer campaigners gathered last Saturday to kick off this year’s YMCA Annual Campaign. The volunteer campaigners will be out in the community over the next 6 weeks sharing stories of the amazing impact of the YMCA and helping to raise funds.

To donate, go to the YMCA of Honolulu’s website at www.ymcahonolulu.org or any YMCA Branch location.