HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer is coming, and with it is the need to be in the water and to play.

The YMCA has announced that they are implementing a program known as Instant Hire Days.

The YMCA of Honolulu offers a wide array of summer programs, camps and swim lesson for keiki to enjoy throughout the summer.

The hiring event will take place from May 10 to May 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day and is open to Youth Program leaders, Lifeguards, swim instructors and other positions.

The two locations for in-person interviews will be at the Kaimukī-Waiʻalae Y located at 4835 Kilauea Avenue in Honolulu and the Windward Y located at 1200 Kailua Road in Kailua.

YMCA said that persons who are interested in applying for a position needs to schedule an instant hire interview by phone or Zoom by calling (808) 541-5407 or via email at jobs@ymcahonolulu.org.

Also, the Y is offering a $250 Y credit for anyone who refers a qualified new hire. The Y credit can be used towards membership, program and camp fees.

Along with this incentive, Y employee benefits include competitive pay and a free Y membership, up to 60% off programs, camps and swim lessons for employees and their families, paid training, and much, much more.

YMCA said that “Youth Group Leaders lead youth in a variety of activities, including outdoor play, arts and crafts, pool time, sports, games and field trips.”

They also provide paid training is provided for youth group leaders as well as new swim instructors, and lifeguards can be reimbursed for their YMCA Lifeguard certification class fees after 90 days of employment.

“It’s a great job for those looking for a fun, friendly, and fast-paced work environment with the opportunity to gain career-building experience while making a positive impact in our community,” said Jaclyn Tacto, YMCA Talent Recruitment, and Management Director.

The YMCS said that they have a variety of part-time and full-time job opportunities that are perfect for anyone who is a first-time job seeker or even a seasoned professional.

