YMCA extends summer day camp

Social distancing guidelines will be in place for all summer programs. (courtesy YMCA Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The YMCA extends its programs since the start of school is delayed.

The YMCA of Honolulu extends their Summer Day Camp programs through August 7, at their Kalihi, Leeward, Mililani, Nu’uanu, and Windward YMCA Branches for youth who have completed K through 6th grade.

YMCA Camp Erdman extends the Summer Day Camp program through August 14 for youth and teens ages 6 to 16 years.

For information and to register, go to www.ymcahonolulu.org

