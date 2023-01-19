HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aikau family has confirmed that the Eddie Big Wave Invitational will happen this Sunday, Jan. 22.
Earlier this month there was a potential green light for the event that was short-lived after swell and weather conditions were downgraded just before the expected day.
But now a new swell is being tracked for this weekend and the decision to have The Eddie go was made.
In order for the event to run surf heights must consistently reach 20-feet.
The event will take place at Waimea Bay on the North Shore of Oahu.