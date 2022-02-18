Yelp’s top ten best restaurants to check out this weekend in Honolulu

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you want to try a new restaurant this weekend, why not try one of Yelp’s top ten best restaurants in Honolulu.

At the top of the list, coming in at number one is Duke’s Waikiki. They offer breakfast lunch and dinner and are open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. till 11 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Their menu ranges from Poke Tacos to Coconut Shrimp and fries and have a special menu for keiki 12 and under.

Coming in second is Ginza Bairin Tonkatsu & Yoshoko Bistro. This Japanese restaurant in Waikiki is the first of the Ginza Bairin restaurants to open outside of Asia.

They offer Chicken Katsu, Kurobuta Pork Loin Katsu and Bairin Mixed Katsu. Prices range from $20 up to $45.

The third restaurant to check out on Yelp’s list is Helena’s Hawaiian Food

This restaurant prides itself on serving traditional, local Hawaiian food since 1946. They are a family-owned business that has impacted locals and tourist alike around the world. 

Some of their favorite dishes include Kalua Pig, Pipikaula short ribs and Poke w/Opihi.

Here is the full list from their website:

  • Duke’s Waikiki
  • Ginza Barin Tonkatsu & Yoshoku Bistro
  • Helena’s Hawaiian Food
  • XO Restaurant
  • Piggy Smalls
  • Paia Fish Market Waikiki
  • The Surfing Pig Hawaii
  • Tonjatsu Tamafuji
  • Scratch Kitchen
  • Basalt 

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more information about these restaurants read head to Yelp’s website

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 26 2022 01:42 am