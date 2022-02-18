Yelp’s top ten best restaurants to check out this weekend in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you want to try a new restaurant this weekend, why not try one of Yelp’s top ten best restaurants in Honolulu.

At the top of the list, coming in at number one is Duke’s Waikiki. They offer breakfast lunch and dinner and are open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. till 11 p.m.

Their menu ranges from Poke Tacos to Coconut Shrimp and fries and have a special menu for keiki 12 and under.

Coming in second is Ginza Bairin Tonkatsu & Yoshoko Bistro. This Japanese restaurant in Waikiki is the first of the Ginza Bairin restaurants to open outside of Asia.

They offer Chicken Katsu, Kurobuta Pork Loin Katsu and Bairin Mixed Katsu. Prices range from $20 up to $45.

The third restaurant to check out on Yelp’s list is Helena’s Hawaiian Food.

This restaurant prides itself on serving traditional, local Hawaiian food since 1946. They are a family-owned business that has impacted locals and tourist alike around the world.

Some of their favorite dishes include Kalua Pig, Pipikaula short ribs and Poke w/Opihi.

For more information about these restaurants read head to Yelp’s website.