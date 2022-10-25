HONOLULU (KHON2) — From Thai curry, to Indian and Japanese curries, Yelp’s latest list offers something to satisfy everyone’s taste. Their list of top curry in every state looked at the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “curry,” among other factors.

Curry can taste like home for many people, while for others, it’s more of a culinary experience to be enjoyed going out. Can you guess which place in Hawaii ranked best for curry?

According to Yelp, My Thai Maui offers the best curry in Hawaii. The restaurant features authentic and modern Thai cuisine, featuring unique flavors from Northern Thailand. Their menu includes red curry, yellow curry, green curry, massaman curry and panang curry.

They also offer other dishes like fried rice, noodles, stir fry dishes and a variety of appetizers.

All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of Oct. 24.