HONOLULU (KHON2) — From all-you-can-eat buffets that serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, to select cuisines like Thai, Chinese and Mediterranean, Yelp’s latest list offers something to satisfy everyone’s taste. Their list of top buffets in every state looked at the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “buffet,” among other factors.

Out of all the places to eat, which one do you think ranked best in Hawaii?

Toa Luau in Haleiwa offers three hours of culture, entertainment and a delicious luau feast. Established in 2017, Toa Luau says their guests begin the day with a walk to Waimea Valley to swim under a waterfall, then they head back to the grounds to cook an authentic umu meal using handpicked leaves and handmade coconut cream.

Toa Luau also offers a kava ceremony and a thrilling Polynesian show that includes fire, heart-pounding drums and dancers in vibrant costumes. Click here to see the Yelp reviews.

To come up with this list, Yelp identified businesses in the food and restaurants category, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “buffet.” Those businesses were then ranked using different factors, including total volume and ratings.

To see the full list of best buffets in every state, click here.

All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of Sept. 15, 2022.