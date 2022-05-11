HONOLULU (KHON2) — American Craft Beer Week begins on Monday, May 16, which marks a week-long celebration of independent breweries and brewers in the country.

From pilsners and stouts to hazy IPAs and sours, Yelp has covered it all in their list of Top Breweries in Every State, according to their data.

Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co. earned the crown for the Aloha State. Established in 2014, this brewery’s story really began in the early 1970s when Joseph Garvey (aka Stewbum) and Thomas Jackson (aka Stonewall) met in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while dating two that were sisters. They became instant best friends and enjoyed lots of beer over the years.

Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co. was founded by Darren Garvey (Stewbum’s son) and Eric Jackson (Stonewall’s son) as a tribute to their fathers’ friendship.

Responding to the news of being the top brewery in Hawaii, Garvey thanked his team, customers and everyone who supports small local businesses.

“We’re beyond happy to be among this list of great breweries across the country! Yelp reviews are generally all encompassing… rating drinks, food, and the customer experience. But I know we have such high ratings because of our incredible staff. The service industry has had one of the more interesting rides during the pandemic with rules and regulations changing almost weekly. Our staff had to be extremely adaptive, understanding, caring, and diligent. I am truly blessed and proud to have had such great people during these unprecedented times.” Darren Garvey, Owner-Brewer, Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co.

Besides a wide selection of beers, the brewery offers freshly-made pizzas and a Sunday brunch menu. They’re located at 96 North King St. and open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Top brewery in every state in the U.S.

Alabama (Birmingham) – Good People Brewing

Alaska (Juneau) – Devil’s Club Brewing

Arizona (Phoenix) – Front Pourch Brewing

Arkansas (Eureka Springs) – Gotahold Brewing

California (San Diego) – Home Brewing

Colorado (Breckenridge) – Broken Compass Brewing

Connecticut (Salem) – Fox Farm Brewery

Delaware (Milton) – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Florida (Islamorada) – Florida Keys Brewing

Georgia (Roswell) – Variant Brewing

Hawaii (Honolulu) – Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co.

Idaho (Coeur D’alene) – Daft Badger Brewing

Illinois (Chicago) – Begyle Brewing

Indiana (Indianapolis) – Guggman Haus Brewing Co

Iowa (Dubuque) – Jubeck New World Brewing

Kansas (Wichita) – Central Standard Brewing

Kentucky (Lexington) – West Sixth Brewing

Louisiana (New Orleans) – Bywater Brew Pub

Maine (Portland) – Allagash Brewing Company

Maryland (Hyattsville) – Streetcar 82 Brewing

Massachusetts (Boston) – Samuel Adams Brewery

Michigan (Marquette) – Ore Dock Brewing Company

Minnesota (Moorhead) – Junkyard Brewing Company

Mississippi (Natchez) – Natchez Brewing Company

Missouri (Kansas City) – Rochester Brewing and Roasting Company

Montana (Whitefish) – Bonsai Brewing Project

Nebraska (North Platte) – Pals Brewing

Nevada (Reno) – IMBĪB Custom Brews

New Hampshire (Littleton) – Schilling Beer

New Jersey (Merchantville) – Eclipse Brewing

New Mexico (Truth or Consequences) – Truth or Consequences Brewing

New York (Brooklyn) – TALEA Beer

North Carolina (Fairview) – Whistle Hop Brewing Company

North Dakota (Fargo) – Drekker Brewing Company

Ohio (Cleveland) – Noble Beast Brewing

Oklahoma (Oklahoma City) – Stonecloud Brewing Company

Oregon (Bend) – Boneyard Beer

Pennsylvania (Braddock) – Brew Gentlemen

Rhode Island (Pawtucket) – Crooked Current Brewery

South Carolina (Johns Island) – Low Tide Brewing

South Dakota (Sioux Falls) – Remedy Brewing

Tennessee (Nashville) – Southern Grist Brewing

Texas (San Antonio) – Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling

Utah (Salt Lake City) – Kiitos Brewing

Vermont (Stowe) – The Alchemist

Virginia (Stafford) – Barley Naked Brewing Company

Washington, D.C. – Other Half Brewing DC

Washington (Seattle) – Georgetown Brewing Company

West Virginia (Bruceton Mills) – Screech Owl Brewing

Wisconsin (Milwaukee) – Vennture Brew

Wyoming (Ten Sleep) – Ten Sleep Brewing Company

To determine this list, Yelp identified businesses in the breweries category that brew their own beer, then ranked them using a number of factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews. All businesses were marked open as of April 21, 2022, and have a passing health score.