HONOLULU (KHON2) — Yelp just released its list of Top Korean Eateries in every state in the U.S., which was determined by a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

In Hawaii, O’Kims was named the top Korean restaurant in the state. Established in 2016, O’Kims offers authentic Korean flavor while using fresh ingredients and modern cooking techniques.

Popular dishes include confit pork belly brulee, seaweed salmon and bibimbap with spicy chicken. There are also vegan options like truffle mandoo and garbanzo curry.

O’Kims, which offers monthly specials, is located at 1028 Nuuanu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96817.

See the list below of Top Korean Eateries in every state, according to Yelp.

Alabama – So Gong Dong Tofu & BBQ (Montgomery)

Alaska – Seoul Casa (Anchorage)

Arizona – Jin BBQ (Mesa)

Arkansas – KJ Sushi & Korean BBQ (Fayetteville)

California – Broken Mouth Lee’s Homestyle (Los Angeles)

Colorado – Seoul ManDoo (Aurora)

Connecticut – DAWA Korean Restaurant (West Haven)

DC (Washington) – Manna Dosirak

Delaware – Yukon Korean BBQ and Sushi Bar (Dover)

Florida – Haeorum Foods (Ocala)

Georgia – Incredibowl Korean Grill (Lawrenceville)

Hawaii – O’Kims (Honolulu)

Idaho – Koco Bell (Boise)

Illinois – Chungkiwa Restaurant (Mount Prospect)

Indiana – Omoni Fresh Fast Korean Grill (Carmel)

Iowa – Onnuri Korean BBQ (Iowa City)

Kansas – Seoul USA Korean Restaurant (Salina)

Kentucky – JY Kitchen (Lexington)

Louisiana – Little Korea BBQ (New Orleans)

Maine – N To Tail (Portland)

Maryland – Seoul Pub Sushi Chicken Beer (Elliott City)

Massachusetts – K Restaurant (Peabody)

Michigan – Seoul Market Cafe (Wyoming)

Minnesota – Kbop Korean Bistro (Minneapolis)

Mississippi – RC Korean Restaurant (Biloxi)

Missouri – Sides of Seoul (St. Louis)

Montana – Whistle Pig Korean (Bozeman)

Nebraska – Korean Grill (Bellevue)

Nevada – Arario Midtown (Reno)

New Hampshire – Yama – Young’s Restaurant (West Lebanon)

New Jersey – Peck Peck Korean Style Chicken (Teaneck)

New Mexico – Asian Pear (Albuquerque)

New York – Rice Kitchen (New York)

North Carolina – Oiso (Cary)

Ohio – KupBop Korean Well Being Food (Kettering)

Oklahoma – Seoul Bistro (Tulsa)

Oregon – Happy Bibimbap House 2 (Portland)

Pennsylvania – Bae Bae’s Kitchen (Pittsburgh)

Rhode Island – Den Den Cafe Asiana (Providence)

South Carolina – Ko Cha Asian Restaurant (Charleston)

South Dakota – Silk Road Cafe (Vermilion)

Tennessee – Soy Bistro (Brentwood)

Texas – Doma Seolleongtang (Dallas)

Utah – PotStickers Plus 1 (Salt Lake City)

Vermont – Asiana Noodle Soup (Burlington)

Virginia – Loopy’s Eatery (Annandale)

Washington – Chop Express (Everett)

West Virginia – Green Pineapple (Shepherdstown)

Wisconsin – Asiana Asian Cuisine Restaurant (Racine)

Wyoming – Korean House (Cheyenne)

All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of April 25, 2022, and have a passing health score.