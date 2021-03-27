‘Yellow Fruit Road’ project begins at Kalihi Waena Elementary

File – Volunteers pose for a photo before stamping bricks at Kalihi Waena Elementary School in Kalihi, Hawaii, March 27, 2021. (Bricklayers Union, Local 1 photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Volunteers began working on the “Yellow Fruit Road” project at Kalihi Waena Elementary on Saturday, March 27, by pouring concrete for 250 feet of sidewalk.

The volunteers were from the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Crafts, Local 1, and the sidewalk connects three main buildings on campus with the Kūhiō Park Terrace.

The sidewalk will be covered in a later phase of the project by a pergola, and lemon, lime and other citrus trees will be planted so students will have a fresh supply of fruits.

File – Volunteers stamp bricks at Kalihi Waena Elementary School in Kalihi, Hawaii, March 27, 2021. (Bricklayers Union, Local 1 photo)

Volunteers are hoping the project will help economically-challenged students at the school by allowing them to walk between the campus and Kūhiō Park Terrace without having to deal with mud during the winter season while also providing them with fresh fruit.

The Elks Club is covering the cost of the pergola, Honolulu Construction & Draying Co. Ltd is donating concrete, Hoʻoulu Aina is providing native kaula rope for the pergola’s joints and the AFL-CIO will have lunches for volunteers.