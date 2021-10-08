Yearlong contract available to winner of ‘Made in Hawaii’ artist competition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are just days left to submit entries to the “Made in Hawaii” artist competition in Waikiki.

The Park West Gallery is offering a yearlong contract to the winner of their competition.

Submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11. Park West is looking for three pieces of work to showcase the artist’s message and creativity.

“Basically, we’re asking three different images that you think speak of you and your style the best. And those images can be anything from sculpture, to painting, to collaging; those core forms of artistry that we know, we want to be able to see.” Arturo Torrez, Park West Gallery art director

The submissions are not required to be in the same style — artists can choose what they would like to submit.

“It’s their choice, they can show us three different images of the three different mediums or three different art styles, we really leave it to the artists.” Arturo Torrez, Park West Gallery director

FILE – Artwork adorns the walls of the Park West Gallery in Waikiki, Hawaii, Oct. 8, 2021.

FILE – A sculpture of a cat on display at the Park West Gallery in Waikiki, Hawaii, Oct. 8, 2021.

Applicants need to submit a photo of their work to Park West and a committee of art experts will then narrow down the semi-finalists. But art lovers, do not worry — you are a part of the competition too.

“But ultimately, the winner will be chosen by the people,” Torrez said. “We’re gonna’ reach out to everyone in Hawaii, every art lover and we’re going to ask them to come and view the art and vote who should be the winner of “Made in Hawaii” art competition.

The winner of the yearlong contract will have the amazing opportunity to showcase their work at Park West, where the community will be able to view and — if the artist is lucky — buy their art.

“Park West Gallery has been around for 52 years, we’ve helped over three million collectors collect art,” Torrez said. “And that’s what we wanna do: bring Hawaiian art to the masses, bring our expertise and showcase the collection of fantastic artists that I know are here in Hawaii.”

Entries can be submitted via email to madeinhawaii@parkwestgallery.com and more information on eligibility can be found on the Park West Gallery website.

Park West is located at the Waikiki Beach Walk, 226 Lewers St. Suite L118, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.