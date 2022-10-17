The Navy now dealing with yet another water main break this afternoon– as crews are still working on repairing a 36-inch main that broke on Friday.

Affected families say they cannot catch a break.

It’s the fourth day of the Navy working to fix a 36-inch water main that’s impacting the water supply to roughly 93,000 people.

As the Navy prepared to share an update Monday another break happened.

“As I was coming over here about 20 minutes ago, I received a report of another break on Pearl City Peninsula as soon as I have that assessment again working at the speed of safety,” Capt. Mark Sohaney.

As the Navy said they now have the materials to start fixing the 36-inch pipe they now have another issue a hand.

“My neighbor at the corner came and knocked at my door and said ‘hey did you see what’s going on at your house’ and I said what do you mean?” said Paris Germany, a Pearl City Peninsula resident. “And I walked out and my whole front yard was flooded so that was just a shocker in itself, but they are worried about rent payments they can’t even compensate you for when you get mold in your house or when you have a flood in front of your house.”

Military personnel helping residents protect their homes from water coming in with sandbags.

Although some neighbors asking for more aid such as hotel vouchers. The base commander said that’s something they will need to assess.

“Once we get a true assessment of exactly the impact to our families I will do everything to take care of our families and we will see exactly what those steps are,” said Sohaney.

As for the 36-inch broken main, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply said it will be providing a replacement length of pipe and coupling.

The commander said it’s yet to be determined if and how the latest pipe burst affected the timeline for repairs.

Sohaney said “I need the assessment to see what potential other options I have and I once I get that we will have a new time of repairs so, for now, I want to maintain the seven to 10 days.”