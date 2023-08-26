HONOLULU (KHON2) — Just over six months have passed since 16-year-old Sara Yara was killed in a hit-and-run accident in February, 2023 at the intersection of Kamakee Street and Kapiolani Boulevard.

Friends, family and officials held a rally on Saturday, Aug. 26 to raise awareness and hopefully prevent similar incidents in the future.

It has been more than half a year, but the wounds are still fresh for Sara Yara’s family.

“Six months has passed,” said Sara’s mom, Chevy Saniatan. “My daughter, Phoebe, her sister, her twin sister, she’s been my rock. And in the middle of all of that, she’s going through therapy, struggling in herself but she always tells me every day that she’s okay.”

Red light cameras and speed humps are a couple of additions that were made to the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street after Sara’s death — the cameras have cited 550 drivers since Monday, April 17.

Community leaders and officials said those features are important, but driver behavior is critical.

“One thing, get up early, leave early so that you’re not in a rush so that you can take your time,” said Lt. Arnold Sagucio of Honolulu Police Department District One, “because every time we’re in a rush, it always causes us to get complacent.”

“We are a small community made up of the children, of the elderly, of everyone else in between and we just need to take care of each other. It’s not worth it to speed if you are going to put other people’s lives at risk,” said Ala Moana-Kakaako Neighborhood Board chair Kathleen Lee.

Sara’s family and officials both said features like red light cameras and speed humps can only do so much for pedestrian safety, but being aware — both behind the wheel and while crossing a crosswalk — is something everyone can keep in mind.

“You don’t want speed bumps in every road? Then slow down! Don’t complain that, ‘Oh, we have cameras all over the place because someone got hit again.’ So, slow down! That’s what I want to bring. Awareness,” Saniatan said.

“And vice versa,” Lt. Sagucio said. “So, pedestrians when you’re crossing, always verify that the vehicles are stopping and allowing you to cross and don’t assume that they see the red light.”

Police said the alleged driver of the truck that killed Sara turned himself in to police the day after her death and was released pending further investigation. KHON2 reached out to the prosecutors office on Saturday, Aug. 26 for an update but did not hear back.

Sara’s mom is staying strong for her family.

“And now being a voice for Sara. I mean, what else can I do? Reach out and just let people be aware that we need to slow down,” Saniatan said.