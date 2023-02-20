A photo shows the yacht that grounded at Honolua Bay on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 in Maui, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Kākoʻo Haleakalā)

HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Maui provided information on a yacht that has been grounded at outside the marine sanctuary, Honolua Bay.

There have been attempts this afternoon, Feb. 20, to dislodge the vessel, but they were unsuccessful.

In responding to this issue, Maui County Officials said they issued an emergency permit to “allow equipment to access the site via the shoreline and assist in dislodging the vessel from the reef it is resting on and enable it to reach deeper water to exit the area.”

The emergency permit was issued by Acting Planning Director Kathleen Ross Aoki this afternoon after discussion with West Maui Council Member Tamara Paltin and the excavation company involved.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is still waiting on a permit to be issued by the State that will allow them to operate in the area to help dislodge the yacht.

“We are pleased to be able to rapidly respond to a situation in dire need. The longer the vessel remains in the sensitive area, the higher the risk of damage,” said Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr.