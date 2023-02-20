HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural resources announced today, Feb. 25, that 120-ton luxury yacht known as Nakoa that has been stranded outside the Honolua-Mokulē’ia Marine Life Conservation District has been defueled.

DLNR said that salvaging efforts will begin tomorrow.

The U.S, Coast Guard had to assume operational responsibility for the removal of an estimated 470 gallons of petroleum products along with hazardous materials and 14 marine batteries.

“For the last five days we’ve been working with the contractors from Sea Engineering and Pacific Helicopters, starting with getting on the vessel and putting absorbent materials down to collect any free petroleum products.” said Chief David Jones, of the USCG Sector Honolulu

USCG said they hired local contractors to “fly 55-gallon drums of fuel from the boat’s stern to a staging area near the top of Līpoa Point, where they were transported by truck for disposal.”

“Then for the last three days we’ve had the flight operations. Folks on deck pumped any fuel, oils, and other materials out of tanks and machinery spaces into the barrels, where they were airlifted to land to be hauled off for proper disposal,” explained Jones.

Jones also stated that defueling is a complex process that requires skill and expertise to perform.

Because the vessel ended up resting on one side, also known as listing, the defueling process took longer than usual.

“It took additional time to get into each of those compartments and either pump diesel out or use absorbent pads to soak it up,” said Sea Engineering President Andrew Rocheleau.

Rocheleau also acknowledged the frustration that folks are feeling with the length of time this has taken.

“The process is actually fairly streamlined. Even before the USCG and the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) were notified by the vessel’s owner that he couldn’t pay for defueling or salvage of the 94-foot-long yacht, discussions and planning were already underway between the agencies and contractors,” added Rocheleau.

There is much more to defueling than simply taking out diesel from the boat.

“It takes time, as you have to assess risk to personnel, planning for safe helicopter operations, procurement and being sure that all government rules, regulations and laws are followed,” Rocheleau explained.

DLNR said that now that the defueling process has been complete, DOBOR has taken control of the vessel. They have contracted with a local company to salvage the yacht which is expected to commence on Sunday, Feb. 26; and for everyone’s safety, the dirt road that provides access to Līpoa Point will remain closed throughout the rest of the salvaging process.

The County of Maui provided information on the luxury yacht Nakoa that has been grounded outside the marine sanctuary at Honolua Bay. The Department of Land and Natural Resources said that it will probably be another few days before the 94-foot yacht can be freed.

There were attempts on Monday afternoon, Feb. 20, to dislodge the vessel, but they were unsuccessful. And, this morning, Feb. 21, DLNR said they found diesel fuel leaking from the vessel’s hull into the surrounding water.

DLNR Division of Conservation & Resources Enforcement reported that a friend of the owner boarded the vessel today to shut off all pumps which made the sheen go away but that the smell of fuel remained present.

DLNR DOCARE said they are placing booms around the fuel to prevent more leakage beyond the area.

In response to this issue, Maui County Officials said they issued an emergency permit to “allow equipment to access the site via the shoreline and assist in dislodging the vessel from the reef it is resting on and enable it to reach deeper water to exit the area.”

The emergency permit was issued by Acting Planning Director Kathleen Ross Aoki Monday afternoon after discussions with West Maui Council Member Tamara Paltin and the excavation company involved.

According to the DLNR, the owners of the luxury yacht have hired a private contractor to salvage the vessel.

DLNR said it is the responsibility of the owner to remove their vessel when it runs aground and to work closely with DLNR to ensure that the vessel is removed with the least amount of damage possible to the marine environments.

The U.S. Coast Guard has determined that fuel and batteries need to be removed. They federalized the vessel today which means that all fuel, batteries and other pollutants must be removed from the yacht before it can be moved.

Once these potential hazards are removed, the U.S.C.G. said they will release the yacht back to the owner. The owner will be required to provide a salvage plan for the boat’s removal, and the plan must be approved by the U.S.C.G.

In the case that the plan is not approved, the owner will have to formulate a new strategy. If the owner cannot afford to perform the salvage, Hawai’i state will take control of the salvage effort, and the owner will be have to pay the State back for all expenses.

DLNR added that as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, they are awaiting a written salvage plan from the yacht owner and is expecting for it to entail the use of a tugboat to pull the yacht out to sea.

DLNR said that they do not currently plan to issue a permit allowing an excavator to try and push the boat out from land.

DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources performed an initial underwater assessment in an attempt to estimate damage and potential damage to the coral reef and live rock on which the boat rests. However, they said they will not know the full extent of the damage until the yacht has been removed.

DLNR DAR said that based on their initial estimates, the owner may be facing some fairly hefty penalties since coral reef and live rocks are protected under State law.

“We are coordinating our actions very closely with Maui County, the boat’s owner, the USCG, area legislators and the salvage company. We want to do everything possible to prevent any additional damage to the reefs in the MLCD or elsewhere in the bay” said Dawn Chang, DNLR Chair.

DLNR DOCARE said they are investigating the circumstances that led to Nakoa being grounded, and indicated that there may more fines and penalties levied once their investigation is done.

“We understand everyone’s frustration with the grounding and harm to the reef at Honolua, a bay with abundant marine life that’s loved by many residents of Maui and visitors alike. Wednesday, the focus will be defueling the vessel; and then, we can turn to efficient removal with the least additional damage possible,” said DLNR First Deputy Laura Kaakua.