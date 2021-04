HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department closed Wyllie Street and Coelho Way on Wednesday, April 14, due to an investigation.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition with apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS officials say another man in his 40s was also treated for a facial injury and was brought to the hospital in stable condition.

The road closure was announced around 8:48 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.