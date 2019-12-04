WWII veterans given special welcome ahead of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremonies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines hosted a special welcome for two World War II veterans Tuesday.

Colonel Clarence Anderson, a World War II pilot and Lieutenant Commander Lou Conter, who is one of three remaining survivors of the USS Arizona… were greeted at Honolulu’s airport shortly around 12:30 p.m.

Conter was given a superstar welcome complete with with a red carpet walkway, patriotic flags, a recognition bell and a group salute.

Both veterans arrived from Sacramaneto and are here to attend the 2019 national Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day that’s being held this week.

To further commemorate their visit to Hawaii, Hawaiian Airlines staffed their flight with an all- Air and Army National Guard flight crew.