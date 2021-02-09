Wreaths Across America launches Mobile Education Exhibit’s 2021 National Tour

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (KHON2) — Wreaths Across America (WAA) launches a 2021 national tour for its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE).

The MEE will be in Maine and Texas for both private and public scheduled events in February.

The MEE is not scheduled to come to Hawaii.

The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating people about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as to serve as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories.

When the MEE pulls into your area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers. They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round.

To host the MEE in your community, whether it be for a parade, a school-related or veterans’ organization, or a public or private event, visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/mee to make a request.

To participate in the annual Wreaths Across America day event where a wreath is placed on a veteran’s grave and their name is said outloud, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org. This year, it will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Several Hawaii veterans cemeteries participate including National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.