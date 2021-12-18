Wreaths Across America Day honors veterans at their final resting place in Hawaii

Wreaths Across America Day at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wreath-laying ceremonies honored veterans across all 50 states on Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 18 including in Hawaii.

People came out to lay a wreath at veterans graves and niches, and the veterans names were said out loud.

This happened at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl on Oahu, West Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery on the Big Island, Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao, and the Kauai Veterans Cemetery in Hanapepe.

“It is an opportunity for all the younger generations to see and appreciate what has gone before them, and the history that is contained out here in the cemetery,” said Jim Horton, director of National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

For more information visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/