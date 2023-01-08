HONOLULU (KHON2) — The season for giving is not quite over. The Wounded Warrior program hosted its first ‘ohana Christmas event today, Jan. 8.

All branches of the military came together to celebrate the 12th Day of Christmas gala in the ballroom of the Honolulu Country Club. The event had nearly 300 attendees.

Military ‘ohana enjoyed lots of food and activities including a gingerbread house competition, live music, storybook characters, face-painting and personal gifts for each keiki in attendance. Santa Claus came to delight the children with holiday cheer.

“Experts on PTSD say that when you bring the families out and have an event like this with food and they’re socializing, it is spot on for treating what is known as PTSD, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” said Dick Rankin, Wounded Warrior ‘Ohana president.

The Wounded Warrior program has monthly events like whale-watching cruises, luaus, magic shows, Honolulu Zoo days, University of Hawaii sporting events, canoe paddling, catamaran sails, horseback riding on the North Shore, train rides and drive-in movies.

“We don’t just bring the wounded warrior out; it’s always with family. We always have food; and the children seem to get the most out of it, particularly today at our Christmas event,” explained Rankin.

The organization also provides monetary grants and college scholarships for Gold Star ‘ohana and keiki of warriors who have been wounded.