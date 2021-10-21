Would you play a spooky game of mini golf in Kaneohe this Halloween?

KANEOHE, Oahu (HAWAII) — When was the last time you played miniature golf?

For many people, myself included, it has been a while. However, those up for the challenge can show off their skills at Bay View Mini-Putt and Zipline located in Kaneohe.

Halloween is right around the corner, and organizers of the Bay View Mini-Putt and Zipline have already decorated their course to be spooky and accessible at night.

“When the UV lights hits it, it just shines bright,” said Ben Morimoto, creator of Glow Putt. “A lot of Halloween decorations around, as well as some trick-or-treating and some other stuff.”

Morimoto said this is activity can be fun for all ages, and he encourages those interested to buy their tickets ahead of time.

KHON2 walked the course right as the sun was setting and noticed each hole has a different theme. Some are decorated like Star Wars with translucent tape on the course of baby Yoda, Chewbacca and other characters. At other locations of the course there are holes decorated like SpongeBob and Patrick, but with a Halloween twist.

“It’s a lot of fun because you will see some blow ups and some strobe lights and some Halloween effects,” Morimoto explained.

Participants can expect Halloween blow-ups, Halloween music playing in the background and the potential to trick-or-treat at the Glow Putt. This event will begin Friday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 31, and other attractions can be purchased at this event — like the haunted Halloween trail and Halloween Trick-or-Treat event.

For more information on tickets and costs click here.