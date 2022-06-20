HONOLULU (KHON2) — Would you like to make your film idea into a reality?

Current or former Hawaii residents can submit a maximum of 15 pages of a screenplay by Aug. 19 to the ‘Ohina Filmmakers Lab website.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Judges announce the top 10 film makers by Oct. 7.

The fifth annual ‘Ohina Filmmakers Lab will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 19. online and in-person.

The lab coaches film makers on various aspects of the industry with the help of professionals. Past professionals who participated have been:

Susan Soon He Stanton – writer/producer “Succession”

Rob Letterman – writer/director “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”

Aaron and Jordan Kandell – co-screenwriters “Moana”

Eric Pearson – co-screenwriter “Thor: Ragnarok”

Dana Ledoux-Miller – writer “Newsroom”

Joe Robert Cole – co-screenwriter “Black Panther”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

One of the entries will get the ‘Ohina Greenlight Award which is the change for funding and support towards their script becoming to become a completed short film.