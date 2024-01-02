HONOLULU (KHON2) — Streets and businesses in Haleiwa were flooded after a water main break near Kamehameha Highway and Lokoea place Tuesday, Jan. 2.

According to some stores, it took hours for the water to be turned off as they tried salvaging as much as they could.

“I have at least probably a foot of water inside the store,” stated Robert Joe Green, Surf and Sea owner. “Things that are lost that will never be able to save paperwork. Oh, God. It goes on and on and on…”

Green said after three hours, the was was still not shut off. Other businesses like Planet Blue also waited for help while using sandbags to prevent water from coming into the store.

“Until we get the water stopped, there’s nothing we can really do,” stated Cesar Cearrera, Blue Planet employee. “We’re just trying to mitigate any water build-up, let it free flow into the actual river.”

Shop owners said this was the worst water main break they’ve ever experienced.

“Never had this much water damage… Makes me sick to walk in there and look at it again. I’m just trying to kind of keep myself together here and figure out where to go,” stated Green.

Many shops in Haleiwa don’t know how long it will take to recover.

“We’re pretty pretty persistent about keeping the doors open… but we’ll appreciate your business once you get back in business,” said Green.