Worldwide Marriage Encounter announces Waihee, Maui, couple as longest Married Couple in 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Marco Molina Junior and Evelyn Flores Molina of Waihee, Maui have been selected as Hawai’i’s longest-married couple in the Worldwide Marriage Encounter’s (WWME) 11th annual Longest Married Couple Project.

The Maui couple has been married for nearly 70 years, and they are the longest-married of all nominations made to WWME’s Region 12 covering Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, Northern and Central California, and Northern Nevada.

The Molinas were married on Oct. 20, 1951, at St. Ann’s Church in Waihee, Maui. They will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

Marco Molina Junior, 96, worked as a cowboy at the Waihee Dairy and later at Wailuku Sugar Company as a seed bath operator. Evelyn Molina, 89, is a housewife and was a cannery worker and a cafeteria employee at Kihei School.

The couple was asked what held them together for seven decades, Marco Molina said they got along.

According to Marco Molina, If they had a disagreement, he would go outside in the yard for the couple to cool off. When they would make up, “He would be nice to me,” said Evelyn Molina.

The Molinas have four children Duane (Cora) Molina; Donna (Fred) Ventura; Jerome Molina; and Wendell Molina. Hawaii’s longest married couple also has eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Fred and Donna Ventura, who marked their 40th wedding anniversary in August, nominated the Molinas in September for the honor of WWME’s Longest Married in Hawaii.

“They have always been on the same playing field,” Donna Ventura said. “They are two people with different backgrounds but they’ve had this togetherness as long as I’ve known them,” Ventura said, adding “United, very united.”

WWME created the Longest Married Couple project to recognize couples’ commitment to marriage and to show young couples that marriages really can go the distance.