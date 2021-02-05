World’s oldest known, banded wild bird hatches chick at Midway Atoll in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument

Wisdom’s newest chick shortly after hatching, with its Dad, Akeakama. Midway Atoll, Hawaii, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 (Courtesy: Jon Brack/Friends of Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge)

MIDWAY ATOLL, Hawaii (KHON2) — There’s a baby albatross chick in the family for mom Wisdom and dad Akeakama.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Wisdom is a Laysan albatross, who is at least 70 years old. The chick hatched on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at Midway Atoll at the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says Wisdom has raised about 30 – 36 chicks.

Wisdom and her mate, Akeakamai, have been hatching and raising chicks together since at least 2012.

USFWS reports Wisdom is the world’s oldest known, banded wild bird.

Wisdom laid her egg in November. Then shortly after Wisdom went to the sea to forage and Akeakamai took over the incubation duties.

Albatross parents share incubation and feeding duties.

Chicks a diet rich in fish eggs and squid that are regurgitating by the parents. The fatty acids and nutrients last a chick for a few of days. Chicks fledge, fly for the first time, in the months of June and July.