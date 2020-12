HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The World Surf League announced there will be no competition at the Maui Pro on Tuesday, Dec. 8, following a shark incident involving a recreational surfer at Honolua Bay.

The WSL is working with local authorities on this incident. The Maui Pro is on hold until further notice. No additional details are available at this time.