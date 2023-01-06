HONOLULU (KHON2) — Church of the Crossroads has announced that they will be celebrating their 100th anniversary.

To celebrate that milestone, the Church has invited Carlo Grante and Rebekah Dickinson to participate.

Carlo Grante is one of Italy’s foremost pianists. According to his biography, he has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious venues such as Vienna Musikverein, the Berlin Philharmonie’s Chamber Music Hall, London’s Wigmore Hall and Barbican Hall, Rome’s Santa Cecilia Hall, the Leipzig Gewandhaus, the Dresden Semperoper, the Stuttgart Opera, Prague’s Rudolfinum and the Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center in the U.S.

They will be performing Rachmaninov Preludes and Rachmaninov Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Opus 22.

The concert is free to the public and will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.