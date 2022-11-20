HONOLULU (KHON2) — National World Day of Remembrance is today and the Hawaii Department of Health and community members are raising awareness of victims of traffic fatalities on Sunday, Nov. 20.

According to HDOH, there were 527 traffic-related deaths from 2017 to 2021.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HDOH also reported that in January of 2022 through June there were 60 fatalities statewide.

In the same time period in 2021, there were 46 fatalities statewide.

To honor victims, loved ones and first responders, buildings across the state will be lit up orange.

These are the following buildings you can expect to see participating in National World Day of Remembrance

Oʻahu’s Aloha Tower

IBM buildings

Kauaʻi’s Moʻikeha building

“World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims serves as an important reminder that we can all take steps to improve road safety,” said Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch Chief Dr. Alvin Bronstein.

First responders are reminding drivers to slow down, yield to emergency vehicles, buckle up and not drink and drive.

The Maui Police Department will operate its 4th annual Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint on Nov. 23rd.

Hannah was a Maui teen who was killed by a drunk driver traveling on the wrong side of the road.

“MADD believed the lockdowns and decreased miles traveled would result in fewer traffic fatalities in 2020 and 2021. We were wrong. With more people driving in 2022 the alarming estimates for the first quarter indicate another deadly increase,” said Theresa Paulette from Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaii.

Paulette continued, “We can surmise that there will be an increase in alcohol-related fatalities. This is a community issue. We can and must do better. Drunk driving is a 100% preventable crime. It is truly simple: if you value life, your own, and others – don’t drink and drive.”

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

You can visit their website for more information on National World Day of Remembrance events.

Partners include Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, Kauaʻi and Honolulu Police Departments and the Howard Hughes Corporation.