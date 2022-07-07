HONOLULU (KHON2) – In today’s world, there are so many bad stories going on. So, we just need to take a break and enjoy some of the oddities we come across and learn about some of the curiosities that there are, or maybe just enjoy some pure magic.

Here at the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel, you have the chance, with free parking by the way, to enjoy what is called The Magical Mystery Show.

So, to find out more, we are here with all the guys who make this show happen here at The Magical Mystery Show.

But the first person we would like to introduce is the CEO and Founder Jonathan Todd.

I’m just really curious, what is your background and what was your whole intent in bringing this type of show here in Hawaii?

“COVID hit and everybody was devastated,” says Todd.

“Everything was down, and my friends got together and said everything is over, what are we going to do? And how to we bring joy back? And the answer was unusual. Hotels were light. And when I looked at what’s available for the visitors, it didn’t resonate enough. So, we looked into history and said, you know what, King Kalakaua took this trip. He went and circumnavigated the globe as the first reigning monarch ever, a Hawaiian, to do it and in that process, he met with Queen Victoria in the Victorian era, and he influenced the Victorian era. So that is the story of why you are sitting in a Victorian lounge with the best magicians in the world in the best hotels.”

And speaking of the best magicians in the world, we are here with Nathan Coe Marsh.

Tell us a little bit about what people can expect.

“This is an opportunity for people to experience magic in a way you never have before,” says Marsh. “It’s not fog on the ground, it’s not lasers in your eyes, it’s not tight leather pants to distract you. It’s happening right here, right now, right in front of you.”

“On our website, the first thing you see on our website, it says, ‘Let there be light,'” says Vice President of Corporate Development Brian Lynx.

“Seeing the light of not just adults but also young humans, keiki, is really a delight for all of us. In fact, we tell our guests when they are here that, yes, we have done magic for you, but the reality is you are doing magic for people that you don’t even know, people you have not even met yet. And that’s the Shriners Children’s Hawaii. We have a very strong community and bond with them. A portion of every ticket sale goes to the Shriners Hospital right here in Honolulu. We feel great about that.”

The Magical Mystery Show goes on every day except Tuesdays.

There will be two shows every night here at the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel.

But in addition, free magic classes for the community every night except Tuesdays and as much times as you want.

This doesn’t just happen here on Oahu, but also on Maui at the Fairmont Kea Lani.

