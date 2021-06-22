World-class exhibit “Bob Hope: An American Treasure” displayed at Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is displaying a world-class exhibit in its Raytheon Pavilion.

“Bob Hope: An American Treasure” has been traveling across the globe since it was created in 2011 and now finds a permanent home in Hawaii.

The exhibit shares the story of Bob Hope, an American comedian, patriot, humanitarian, entertainer, and U.S. military supporter. Hope rose to fame during World War II entertaining troops across Europe and the Pacific.



“As a comedian, actor, singer – an entertainer of incredible talent – Bob Hope brought laughter to America and to Allied troops,” said Elissa Lines. “Bob boosted morale and lifted spirits, providing a reprieve from the horrors of war. It is our wish that visitors leave this exhibit thinking about the people, places and activities that bolster their spirits and give them hope – in this way we can carry on the legacies of Bob Hope and our Greatest Generation.”

“Bob Hope: An American Treasure” features personal items, historic artifacts, and short clips as Museum guests travel back in time with Hope to the battlefields and training grounds of World War II, Korea, Vietnam; and the stages of Broadway and Hollywood. Also on display are reproductions of more than 200 vintage photographs and more than 170 items, including gifts and awards from Presidents and celebrities.

The Museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.