HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Ballet Hawaii brings back world-class dance here in Honolulu with an event called “The Stars of American Ballet” here at the Hawaii Theatre Center.

This fundraiser event takes place this Saturday, but this evening KHON2 had the chance to speak with the Ballet Hawaii Executive Director Kimi Takazawa.

KHON2 asked what makes the event so unique and what can people expect when they come and see it?

“Ballet Hawaii is so proud and happy to be able to present this type of high caliber type of dance,” said Takazawa.

“Daniel Ulbricht, who is an alumnist of New York City Ballet, he’s the founding director of Stars of American Ballet and really it’s a group that culminates all different types of dance together,” Takazawa further explained. “We have, of course, classical ballet, tango, we have some very modern-contemporary, some mix, some Michael Jackson. So we are just really excited to bring Hawaii back on stage.”

KHON2 then asked what challenges did the organization faced during the two years of the pandemic?

“Like everyone else in performing arts, it was a lot of transitions,” said Takazawa.

Takazawa went on to state that:

“But we’re back. Thank you so much to the mayor and governor for having us be in person. So we are really looking forward to this summer bringing back professionals from the mainland to do our summer intensive. We’re taking enrollment now and it culminates at the end with a performance on stage, so Ballet Hawaii, we’re back in business and bigger and better than ever.”

The Stars of American Ballet is taking place this Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. here at Hawaii Theatre Center.

Tickets are still available.

Use Promo Code “BH” for a $10 discount on each ticket.

To purchase your tickets and for more information, click here.