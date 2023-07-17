HONOLULU (KHON2) — Assets School is inviting parents to participate in its free Summer Parent Workshop Series.

The school said they’ve set up these workshops to help parents with navigating the various challenges of raising and supporting their children.

Two workshops will be open to all parents and the information given will be applicable to keiki of all ages:

Workshop: Help Your Children Be Their Best Selves Through Effective Communication Date: Thursday, July 20 Time: 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. via Zoom Details stated by Assets School : Parents will learn effective, empirically supported ways to communicate with children so that they can be supported and engage with their best, optimal selves.

Workshop: Understanding and Managing Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Children Date: Thursday, Aug. 10 Time: 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. via Zoom Details stated by Assets School : Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that has been on the rise over the past decades and diagnosed more frequently than before. In this workshop, parents will learn about the science behind this condition, its symptoms, and how to help families who are affected by ADHD manage symptoms. The assessment and diagnostic process will be discussed.

To RSVP for either of these workshops, click here.