HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that WorkHawaii will be holding a major hiring event next week.

This hiring event is the last one of the year, and the City is saying that it may even be the largest.

Coincidentally, The State of Hawaii Apprenticeship Week is Nov. 14 through Nov. 17.

The apprenticeship will be offering opportunities for the following trades:

· ABC Hawai‘i (Builders & Contractors)

· District Council 50 (Painters, Tapers..)

· DLIR WDD State Apprenticeship Agency

· Hawai‘i Electricians Training Fund

· Hawai‘i Masons Training Local 1

· Kawika’s Painting, Inc.

· Pamcah UA-Local 675 Plumbers Training

· Roberts Hawai‘i Inc.

· Hawai‘i Carpenters Apprenticeship and Training Fund

“Bring your resume, a good attitude, a commitment to work and a willingness to learn, and these employers will provide the rest. I encourage you to attend and see if this works for you. See you at Dole Cannery on November 15,” said Department of Community Services Director Anton Krucky.

The following employers will be at the event, accepting resumes and applications:

– 53 By The Sea

– City Mill Co. Ltd

– The City and County of Honolulu

– Elite Parking Services

– Hawaii Army National Guard

– Hawaii Transfer Company, Ltd

– Hawthorne CAT

– Honolulu Community Action Plan

– Marriott Hotels

– Pest Group

– ProPark, Inc.

– Re-use Hawai‘i

– Royal Hawaiian Movers

– The Cole Academy

– The Queen’s Health Systems

– Turtle Bay Resort

– YMCA of Honolulu

According to the City, there will also be free workshops:

9 a.m. – resume workshop

10 a.m. – Interviewing Skills

11 a.m. – Job Search tips

You can register here – search “AJCH.”

For more information, you can contact the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Community Services, WorkHawaii Office at (808) 768-5784.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dole Cannery, parking is three dollars in the Dole Parking Structure above the Regal Theatres.